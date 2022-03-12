Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%.
Shares of Futu stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.74. 18,111,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,948. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.93. Futu has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $181.44.
FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.
About Futu (Get Rating)
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.
