Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%.

Shares of Futu stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.74. 18,111,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,948. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.93. Futu has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $181.44.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 150,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Futu by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,404,000 after purchasing an additional 111,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 101,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 55,483 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

