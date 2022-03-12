FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.12.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $95.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $105.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.98. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after buying an additional 419,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,725,000 after buying an additional 40,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 46,245 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

