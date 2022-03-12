FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$140.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.78 million.

