FY2023 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.22. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $54.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,858,000 after buying an additional 369,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,811,000 after buying an additional 108,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,146,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,669 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 275,424 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 261,413 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

