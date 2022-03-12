FY2024 Earnings Forecast for CSL Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CSL in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now expects that the company will earn $3.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of CSLLY opened at $93.74 on Thursday. CSL has a 1 year low of $85.07 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.89.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

