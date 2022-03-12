G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB) Short Interest Update

G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:GSQB opened at $9.76 on Friday. G Squared Ascend II has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in G Squared Ascend II by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 374,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 74,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in G Squared Ascend II by 884.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 324,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 291,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend II in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

G Squared Ascend II Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G Squared Ascend II Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

