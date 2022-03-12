GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 29th

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

GAMCO Investors has raised its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GAMCO Investors stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. GAMCO Investors has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 1,869.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered GAMCO Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

About GAMCO Investors (Get Rating)

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

