GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. 8,618,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,413,982. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. GAP has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.62.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

