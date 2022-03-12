GAP (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.62.

Shares of GAP stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. 8,618,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,413,982. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. GAP has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

