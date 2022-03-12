Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTES. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,329,000. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,455,000 after buying an additional 99,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 90,711 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 738,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,965. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

