Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $362,000 Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,166. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $196.51 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.04 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 80.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

