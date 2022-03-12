Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 144 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $264.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.23 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

