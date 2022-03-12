Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 89 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,968,000 after buying an additional 120,196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,122,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,714,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $123.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.88 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average of $155.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.81.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

