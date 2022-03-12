Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 98 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $70,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.80. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

INFO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

