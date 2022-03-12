Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cerner by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,591,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,582,000 after purchasing an additional 588,796 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Cerner by 14.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cerner by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,549 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $93.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

