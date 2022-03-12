Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Gecina from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Societe Generale raised Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC raised Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gecina from €140.00 ($152.17) to €135.00 ($146.74) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Shares of GECFF stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. Gecina has a 1-year low of $116.45 and a 1-year high of $163.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.88 and its 200 day moving average is $140.44.

Gecina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

