Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of GENC opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a market cap of $153.32 million, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 192,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 43.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gencor Industries in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

