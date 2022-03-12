General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.63.

Shares of GE opened at $92.28 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in General Electric by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,042,000 after buying an additional 1,450,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

