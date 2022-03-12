General Motors (NYSE:GM) is Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441,837 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 5.9% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $25,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in General Motors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,686,475,000 after acquiring an additional 258,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after purchasing an additional 923,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 855,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

NYSE GM traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. 13,608,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,771,572. General Motors has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.