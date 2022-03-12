Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in February

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:GENH opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. Generation Hemp has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.49.
About Generation Hemp (Get Rating)
