Genesis Investment Management LLP Has $67.17 Million Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679,722 shares during the period. Ozon accounts for approximately 3.3% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Ozon were worth $67,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OZON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,061,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,010,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,047,000 after purchasing an additional 584,404 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,113 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,517,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,559,000 after purchasing an additional 73,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ozon by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,374,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,580,000 after acquiring an additional 611,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ozon stock remained flat at $$11.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $67.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.

OZON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ozon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

