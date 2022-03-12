Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.53.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GENI stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.50. 2,301,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,735. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

