Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of GNCA stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 188,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,948. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.