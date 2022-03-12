Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 0.9% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

GPC stock opened at $121.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.96 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

