Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $567.00

Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 567 ($7.43) and traded as low as GBX 564 ($7.39). Genuit Group shares last traded at GBX 567 ($7.43), with a volume of 261,641 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 567 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 567.
Genuit Group Company Profile (LON:PLP)
