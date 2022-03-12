Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at TD Securities

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:GEO opened at C$2.82 on Tuesday. Geodrill has a 12 month low of C$1.75 and a 12 month high of C$2.99. The stock has a market cap of C$127.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Geodrill’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

