GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Up 5.6% After Dividend Announcement

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.90. 2,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 288,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Sagil Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 2,866.8% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 701,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 677,563 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 523,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 275,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 280,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

