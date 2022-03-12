Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative net margin of 26,769.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.
NASDAQ:GERN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 1,758,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Geron has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $350.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday.
About Geron (Get Rating)
Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
