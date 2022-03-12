Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative net margin of 26,769.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

NASDAQ:GERN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 1,758,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Geron has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $350.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Geron by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 369,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 234,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Geron by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 138,311 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 371,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 85,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 115,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 52,384 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

