Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.24

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 36572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNA. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 109,450,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,530,000 after buying an additional 18,447,361 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $912,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after buying an additional 19,949,965 shares during the last quarter.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

