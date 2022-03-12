Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Raised to Hold at Societe Generale

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,088.48.

Get Givaudan alerts:

GVDNY stock opened at $74.99 on Thursday. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $105.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.