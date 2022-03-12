Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. 288,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 1.47. Glaukos has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $98.29.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.