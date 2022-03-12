GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,100 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,573 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,053 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $40.56 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.