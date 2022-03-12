Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) PT Raised to GBX 580

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 580 ($7.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,723.25.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $13.19 on Thursday. Glencore has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

