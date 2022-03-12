Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.160-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.02 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.860-$ EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $334.22.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.30. The stock had a trading volume of 278,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 1.49. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $192.59 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Globant by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Globant by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.