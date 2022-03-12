Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.160-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.02 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.860-$ EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $334.22.

GLOB stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.30. The stock had a trading volume of 278,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 1.49. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $192.59 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Globant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Globant by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

