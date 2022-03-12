Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives $323.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $334.22.

GLOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $226.30. The company had a trading volume of 278,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,051. Globant has a 52-week low of $192.59 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,145,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $884,629,000 after buying an additional 54,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $475,723,000 after buying an additional 89,799 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,457,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $457,641,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,492,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

