Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on GL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE GL opened at $96.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.74. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,376 shares of company stock worth $4,621,059. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,196,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1,158.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

