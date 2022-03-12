GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Redburn Partners cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $391.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $129.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $129.75 and a 52 week high of $286.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.22 and its 200 day moving average is $186.67. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.4678 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

About GN Store Nord A/S (Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GN Store Nord A/S (GNNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.