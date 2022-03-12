Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Plans $0.01 — Dividend

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.02 million and a P/E ratio of -9.87. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.08.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GROY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

