Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) PT Lowered to GBX 1,430

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,620 ($21.23) to GBX 1,430 ($18.74) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.70) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.64) to GBX 1,325 ($17.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,382 ($18.11).

GFTU stock opened at GBX 971.50 ($12.73) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,225.86. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 952 ($12.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,425 ($18.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.02%.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

