Great American Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:GTPS)

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Shares of GTPS stock remained flat at $$32.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Great American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34.
About Great American Bancorp (Get Rating)
