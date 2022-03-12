Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.220-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Green Dot stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. 338,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,553. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $157,533 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Green Dot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Green Dot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

