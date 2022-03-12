Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.88.

GNLN opened at $0.50 on Friday. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $38,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,875 shares of company stock worth $149,669. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 208,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 543,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,468 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 5.6% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

