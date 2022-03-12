Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Price Target Increased to C$3.15 by Analysts at Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GRNWF opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. Greenlane Renewables has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

About Greenlane Renewables (Get Rating)

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.