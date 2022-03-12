Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) will post $29.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $30.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $122.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $122.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $130.85 million, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $131.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guaranty Bancshares.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

GNTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.01. 13,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,720. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.