GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $1.72 on Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $128.67 million and approximately $15.89 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00004390 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000217 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,855,752 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

