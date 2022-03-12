H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Up 158.0% in February

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a growth of 158.0% from the February 13th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HNNMY opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.