Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $36.80. 848,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 14,400,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 52.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 238,362 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 26.9% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $2,895,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,274,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

