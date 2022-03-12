Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,602,000 after acquiring an additional 208,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after acquiring an additional 164,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,147,000 after acquiring an additional 83,001 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,642,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

