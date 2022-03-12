Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($206.52) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($217.39) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €182.69 ($198.58).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HNR1 opened at €147.50 ($160.33) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($126.49). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €161.90.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.